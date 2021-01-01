 Loading…

Pineapple Haze Pre-Roll (1.2g)

by Botany Farms

Botany Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Pineapple Haze Pre-Roll (1.2g)

About this product

Type: Sativa Notes: Pineapple, Mangos, Cream This could very well be called Piña Colada Haze. Notes of sweet pineapple, tropical fruit, and coconut milk fill the room when the jar is opened. A close cousin to our Hawaiian Haze strain, Pineapple Haze is also a sativa strain that is excellent for any time of the day. Rich in terpenes and coated in frosty white crystals, our team particularly enjoys this during an afternoon break to uplift the mood and stay focused for the remainder of the day. Total Cannabinoids: 15% CBD: 12% Δ-9 THC: <0.3%

About this brand

We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

