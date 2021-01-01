 Loading…

Sour G CBG (Herb X Botany Farms)

by Botany Farms

Botany Farms Cannabis Flower Sour G CBG (Herb X Botany Farms)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Type: Sativa Total Cannabinoids: 14% Notes: Diesel, Orange Citrus, Pepper Sour G is a Sativa CBG strain with a heavy nose of diesel and citrus up front, followed by earth and pepper undertones. Its lineage comes from the famed Sour Diesel strain, and its smell mirrors the name. Frosty white crystals and bright orange hairs cover this beautiful flower. The smoke and flavor are clean, smooth, and uplifting. Being both Sativa and a CBG strain, we recommend this strain to be used in the morning as it can help to bring relief without having to worry about any drowsy effects. Total Cannabinoids: 14% CBG: 13.5% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%

About this brand

We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

