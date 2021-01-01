Sour Lifter (Herb X Botany Farms)
About this product
Type: Sativa Total Cannabinoids: 23.5% Notes: Diesel, Ripe Grape, Lemon Weight: 3.5 grams Sour Lifter contains strong notes of juicy grapes and lemon rinds, with a hint of the gassy/funk smell the original Lifter strain is known for. A true sativa, this is a morning strain to start the day off right, bringing immediate energy and relief. The flavor profile in our Sour Lifter strain pairs beautifully with a fresh cup of light roast coffee or a citrus tea. This limited run of Sour Lifter was cultivated inside a greenhouse with living soil to bring out the full potential of this strain’s genetics. Total Cannabinoids: 23.5% CBD: 17.3% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%
About this brand
Botany Farms
