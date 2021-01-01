 Loading…

Sour Lifter (Herb X Botany Farms)

by Botany Farms

Botany Farms Cannabis Flower Sour Lifter (Herb X Botany Farms)

Type: Sativa Total Cannabinoids: 23.5% Notes: Diesel, Ripe Grape, Lemon Weight: 3.5 grams Sour Lifter contains strong notes of juicy grapes and lemon rinds, with a hint of the gassy/funk smell the original Lifter strain is known for. A true sativa, this is a morning strain to start the day off right, bringing immediate energy and relief. The flavor profile in our Sour Lifter strain pairs beautifully with a fresh cup of light roast coffee or a citrus tea. This limited run of Sour Lifter was cultivated inside a greenhouse with living soil to bring out the full potential of this strain’s genetics. Total Cannabinoids: 23.5% CBD: 17.3% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%

About this brand

Botany Farms Logo
We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

