Super Sour Space Candy

by Botany Farms

Botany Farms Cannabis Flower Super Sour Space Candy

About this product

Type: Hybrid Total Cannabinoids: 22.2% Notes: Diesel, Lemon Twist, Sour Apple For those that love the taste and flavors of the original Sour Space Candy, you are in for a treat with Super Sour Space Candy! With notes of Lemon twist and sour apple, the fruitful complexities really shine through with the classic diesel smell often associated with sour space candy. A true Hybrid strain this one falls right in the middle of the Sativa and Indica varieties and can be used at anytime of day to bring relief and focus. Total Cannabinoids: 22.2% CBD: 16.4% Delta-9 THC: <0.3%

About this brand

We grow cannabis with a reverence for all its complex capabilities. For those who want to enjoy its benefits while remaining clear-headed and present. That begins with a commitment to the time and attention it takes to produce a quality flower free of pesticides, fungicides, and heavy metals. Add bright sunshine, fresh water, and some well-deserved love and respect and you have Botany Farms Craft Cannabis. Our methods might take more effort, but we believe it’s the only way to roll, and we think you’ll agree!

