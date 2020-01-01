 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CFV Portable Vaporizer

by Boundless Technology

$219.99MSRP

About this product

Boundless Technology brings the Boundless CFV aromatherapy device to the portable vaporizer community. As technology progresses, so does the evolution of portable aromatherapy devices. The Boundless CFV takes the latest in convection heating technology and enables a user friendly aromatherapy experience like no other. Featuring interchangeable heat retention rings made out of African rosewood, bamboo, and quartz, the user has the option to experience a variety of flavors and effectiveness. The Boundless CFV is a convection airflow aromatherapy device utilizing the power of heated air to create an aromatherapy experience that is tasteful and efficient. The Boundless CFV has two internal lithium 18350 batteries and are not replaceable. Capacity: 1700mAh - One full charge can equate to 4-6 sessions. Dimensions:100mm x 60mm x 30mm [3.9 inches x 2.4 inches x 1.2 inches] Weight: .5 lbs Output voltage: 7.4V Sleep protection: 4min with memory function. Battery Life Indicator: Digital indicator displays the battery life on the CFV. Memory Function: The CFV will remember the last temperature used and will heat to that setting the next time it is powered on. Heat Retention Rings: Allows the user to customize their experience from full convection, utilizing the wooden rings, but can also add some conduction to the session with the quartz retention ring. What's Included: CFV Boundless Loading Cap Boundless Chamber Key African Rosewood Heat Retention Ring Bamboo Heat Retention Ring Quartz Heat Retention Ring USB Cable Dab Tool Cleaning Brush Replacement Chamber Screens Replacement Mouthpiece Screens Replacement O Ring User Manual

About this brand

Boundless Technology, LLC strives to advance the dry herb and vaporizer community with innovative and affordable products. With the growing expansion of the vaporizer and cannabis culture around the world, many of the users are seeking a new, easy to use product that is reliable and health conscious. Boundless Technology aims at delivering an affordable, efficient, and straightforward experience for the consumer while developing new methods that are able to achieve the highest of effectiveness at vaporizing terpenes and cannabinoids. We support a future where users of medicinal and recreational products can enjoy themselves, without the byproducts of carcinogens or inhalation of free radicals that occur during the combustion process. We believe that customer satisfaction is priority and do our best to reach out to the community through frequent forum posts and live streams that aim to answer questions, showcase updates to our existing products, and introduce new products to the community.