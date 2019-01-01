 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control

About this product

- Preserves appearance and potency of flower and keeps cannabis at safe humidity levels to deliver the highest quality and experience. - Boveda 1 gram 62% Relative Humidity (RH) come in a 20-pack resealable bag, so you’ll always have fresh Boveda replacements on hand. - Keeps cannabis fresh for up to 2 weeks in a container that is frequently opened and closed. - Fits in a pre-roll tin, vial, medicine bottle, dispensary exit bag or other small container. - Re-hydrates and stores up to 3.5 grams (1/8 ounces) of cannabis. What's in Boveda? Inside each Boveda is a water-vapor permeable "reverse osmosis" membrane. Inside that membrane is a specially prepared saturated solution of pure water and natural salt. As needed, Boveda releases or absorbs purified water vapor through the membrane to maintain a predetermined level of (RH). Boveda provides the cleanest and most purified humidity of all other products available on the market today. *Note: Do not mix Boveda RH levels within the same cannabis container. Do not use Boveda with other humidification products. They will fight against each other and reduce the efficiency of the Boveda.

About this brand

Boveda is the Global Leader in 2-way Humidity Control. The same technology that revolutionized cigar storage is now available for cannabis with 58% and 62% relative humidity - the sweet spot for cannabis. Check out our products that will change the way you enjoy weed. Check out our website and #neverbuydry