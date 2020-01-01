 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Boveda 20 Pack Bulk Brick

by Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control

Buy Boveda in bulk with the new 20 pack bricks and save money. Each brick contains 20 brown kraft paper Boveda that are not individually overwrapped in plastic. This saves you the time and hassle of having to unwrap the packs when you change out your Boveda. Just be sure to close the packaging to make sure the other Boveda packs aren't going to waste. The same technology that revolutionized cigar storage is now available in the herbal-specific RH (relative humidity) of 58% & 62%. Boveda monitors the ambient conditions and adds or removes moisture, as necessary, to maintain the perfect water content of the flower. Check out our website for more information!

About this brand

Boveda is the Global Leader in 2-way Humidity Control. The same technology that revolutionized cigar storage is now available for cannabis with 58% and 62% relative humidity - the sweet spot for cannabis. Check out our products that will change the way you enjoy weed. Check out our website and #neverbuydry