Boveda 320 Gram Pack

by Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control

Up until now, the largest and most popular size (60 grams) has been Boveda's bread and butter. The process of humidifying large containers has been condensed into a larger single unit with our 320 gram pouch. The 320 gram can also be used for other, smaller container as there is no such thing as too much Boveda. As long as it fits your container, the 320 gram will perform just like other Boveda packs - it will just last longer. We believe this format will become the new standard for 2-way humidity control in enclosed spaces, providing growers with less maintenance than ever before. Multiple 320g packs can be mounted in even larger containers. Check out our website for more information!

Boveda is the Global Leader in 2-way Humidity Control. The same technology that revolutionized cigar storage is now available for cannabis with 58% and 62% relative humidity - the sweet spot for cannabis. Check out our products that will change the way you enjoy weed. Check out our website and #neverbuydry