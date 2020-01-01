 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Boveda Bulk Case

by Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control

Boveda 2-Way Humidity Control Storage Flower Storage Boveda Bulk Case

About this product

These are the same Boveda packs you'll find in our retail cubes, without the carton. This frees you up to be able to buy Boveda in bulk quantities without paying for retail packaging. Boveda will never humidify beyond the RH on the pack, so there's no such thing as "too much". You want to think in terms of using at least the minimum because the more you use, the more efficient Boveda works and the longer they last. Boveda provides the cleanest and most purified humidity of all other products available on the market today. Check out our website for more information!

About this brand

Boveda is the Global Leader in 2-way Humidity Control. The same technology that revolutionized cigar storage is now available for cannabis with 58% and 62% relative humidity - the sweet spot for cannabis. Check out our products that will change the way you enjoy weed. Check out our website and #neverbuydry