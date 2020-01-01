Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This food grade stainless steel is an airtight container that is impenetrable by light. Together with the power of Boveda's patented 2-way humidity control, you'll see the difference in keeping your cannabis in a true state of freshness. Note: Do not mix Boveda RH levels within the same container, and do not use Boveda in the same container with other humidification products. They will fight against each other and reduce the efficiency of the Boveda.
Be the first to review this product.