 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Zamaldelica
Sativa

Zamaldelica

by Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co

Write a review
Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co Cannabis Flower Zamaldelica

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co Logo

About this strain

Zamaldelica

Zamaldelica
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Zamaldelica by Ace Seeds is a potent sativa-dominant strain from La Reunion Island near Madagascar. It is a cross of Zamal and Golden Tiger, and is famous for its heady, psychedelic effects and powerful physical vigor. The bright, spear-like colas are wrapped in red hairs and express a unique aroma of sweet carrot, mango, and citrus. This strain’s powerful mental effects leave the mind soaring and could overwhelm the uninitiated sativa consumer. Zamaldelica has an extended flowering period of approximately 11 to 14 weeks. 

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review