FlyBeverages on December 3rd, 2018

The full entourage effect is in full effect with this stuff! I'm not sure if it's the Omega's mixed with the MCT oil but this product is as advertised. I don't think that I've ever felt more relaxed by a single dose of a CBD product. It was like my brain had a nice massage and was in full "I don't care mode" for a few hours. Good job Brain Armor! I'm definitely going to buy another bottle when this one is done.