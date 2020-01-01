About this product
Each bottle contains 30 softgels. Each softgel contains 10mg CBD. All natural. Sourced from organic hemp farms in happy La Junta, Colorado. No THC, GMP-compliant, non-GMO, lab tested for a quality and potency guarantee. COAs (certificate of analysis) are available upon request. Our farms grow a proprietary strain of hemp that is naturally high in cannabinoids. Ingredients: phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, hemp seed oil, CBD. Inactive Ingredients: polysorbate emulsifiers, medium chain triglycerides (MCT), beta-caryophyllene. Shell: gelatin, glycerin, sorbitol, water.
