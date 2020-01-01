 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Brain Dings CBD Softgels - 300mg

by Brain Dings

$50.00MSRP

Each bottle contains 30 softgels. Each softgel contains 10mg CBD. All natural. Sourced from organic hemp farms in happy La Junta, Colorado. No THC, GMP-compliant, non-GMO, lab tested for a quality and potency guarantee. COAs (certificate of analysis) are available upon request. Our farms grow a proprietary strain of hemp that is naturally high in cannabinoids. Ingredients: phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, hemp seed oil, CBD. Inactive Ingredients: polysorbate emulsifiers, medium chain triglycerides (MCT), beta-caryophyllene. Shell: gelatin, glycerin, sorbitol, water.

All-natural, all-purpose, phytocannabinoid-rich CBD oils. Sourced from organic hemp farms in happy La Junta, Colorado. Non-GMO, GMP-Compliant, No THC. Lab tested for a quality and potency guarantee. Enjoy!