Braindings
on November 21st, 2019
Really helped with my daily stress. I take 2 droppers every morning before work!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Each bottle is 1oz and contains 30 servings. Each serving size contains 16.67mg CBD. Sourced from organic hemp farms in happy La Junta, Colorado. No THC, GMP-Compliant, non-GMO, lab tested for a quality and potency guarantee. COAs (certificate of analysis) are available on feelbraindings.com Our farms grow a proprietary strain of hemp that is naturally high in cannabinoids. Brain Dings is all-purpose. You can use these products sublingually or topically, Take directly, mix with your beverage, or add to your favorite skin cream, serum, or moisturizer. Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, hemp seed oil, CBD.
on November 21st, 2019
Really helped with my daily stress. I take 2 droppers every morning before work!