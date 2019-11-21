 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Brain Dings CBD Oil - 500mg

by Brain Dings

$80.00MSRP

About this product

Each bottle is 1oz and contains 30 servings. Each serving size contains 16.67mg CBD. Sourced from organic hemp farms in happy La Junta, Colorado. No THC, GMP-Compliant, non-GMO, lab tested for a quality and potency guarantee. COAs (certificate of analysis) are available on feelbraindings.com Our farms grow a proprietary strain of hemp that is naturally high in cannabinoids. Brain Dings is all-purpose. You can use these products sublingually or topically, Take directly, mix with your beverage, or add to your favorite skin cream, serum, or moisturizer. Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, hemp seed oil, CBD.

Braindings

Really helped with my daily stress. I take 2 droppers every morning before work!

About this brand

All-natural, all-purpose, phytocannabinoid-rich CBD oils. Sourced from organic hemp farms in happy La Junta, Colorado. Non-GMO, GMP-Compliant, No THC. Lab tested for a quality and potency guarantee. Enjoy!