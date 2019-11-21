About this product

Each bottle is 1oz and contains 30 servings. Each serving size contains 16.67mg CBD. Sourced from organic hemp farms in happy La Junta, Colorado. No THC, GMP-Compliant, non-GMO, lab tested for a quality and potency guarantee. COAs (certificate of analysis) are available on feelbraindings.com Our farms grow a proprietary strain of hemp that is naturally high in cannabinoids. Brain Dings is all-purpose. You can use these products sublingually or topically, Take directly, mix with your beverage, or add to your favorite skin cream, serum, or moisturizer. Ingredients: Phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil, hemp seed oil, CBD.