About this product

Hydrating and Anti-Aging Lyocell Face Mask with 25mg Brain Dings CBD Formulated by Sofie Pavitt and Brain Dings, Skin Dings is an intensive treatment mask loaded with botanicals and 25mg Brain Dings CBD to calm, firm, hydrate, and tone the skin. Hyaluronic acid is a humectant which seals hydration in. Use the rest of the serum in the pack to rub into face after removing the mask.Skin Dings is suitable for all skin types. Skin Dings mask is 100% bio-derived and biodegradable Contains: Cannabis Sativa Leaf Stem Extract (Brain Dings CBD)*,Water, Aloe Vera*, Rosehip Oil*, Jojoba Oil*, Hyaluronic acid, Frankincense Essential Oil, Tea Tree Essential Oil, Witch Hazel, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Olive Leaf Extract, Rooibos Leaf Extract, White Tea Leaf Extract, Green Tea Leaf Extract*, Rosemary Leaf Extract*, Chamomile Extract, Calendula Extract*, Avena Sativa Seed Extract*, Geranium, MSM, Sodium PCA, Sodium Lactate, Arginine, Aspartic Acid, Glycine, Alanine, Serine, Valine, Proline, Threonine, Isoleucine, Phenylalanine, Histidine, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Equisetum Arvense Extract, Hydroxyethyl Ethylcellulose, Carrageenan Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Ethylhexylglycerin. *Organic Ingredients.