About this product

Brain Dings Artist Label Program Series #3: Lionell Guzman. 50% of all sales go directly back to the artist! Each box contains 450mg CBD. Each Jelly Square contains 25mg CBD. There are 18 squares per box. Vegan & Gluten-free. Enjoy! Brain Dings Jelly Squares are made with tapioca syrup, all-natural fruit flavors, and are jam-packed with 25mg of hemp-derived CBD per piece. Brain Dings hemp is organically grown, non-GMO, GMP-compliant, contains no THC, and is lab tested for a potency guarantee. Ingredients Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Cannabidiol (CBD), Sodium Citrate, Malic Acid, Citric Acid (Raspberry, Lime), Sunflower Lecithin (Strawberry), Spirulina Extract (Lime), Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color). Does not contain milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soy, or wheat