  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Brain Dings CBD Gummies - 450mg

Brain Dings CBD Gummies - 450mg

by Brain Dings

Brain Dings Edibles Candy Brain Dings CBD Gummies - 450mg
$50.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Brain Dings Artist Label Program Series #3: Lionell Guzman. 50% of all sales go directly back to the artist! Each box contains 450mg CBD. Each Jelly Square contains 25mg CBD. There are 18 squares per box. Vegan & Gluten-free. Enjoy! Brain Dings Jelly Squares are made with tapioca syrup, all-natural fruit flavors, and are jam-packed with 25mg of hemp-derived CBD per piece. Brain Dings hemp is organically grown, non-GMO, GMP-compliant, contains no THC, and is lab tested for a potency guarantee. Ingredients Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Pectin, Natural Flavors, Cannabidiol (CBD), Sodium Citrate, Malic Acid, Citric Acid (Raspberry, Lime), Sunflower Lecithin (Strawberry), Spirulina Extract (Lime), Fruit and Vegetable Juice (Color). Does not contain milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, soy, or wheat

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

All-natural, all-purpose, phytocannabinoid-rich CBD oils. Sourced from organic hemp farms in happy La Junta, Colorado. Non-GMO, GMP-Compliant, No THC. Lab tested for a quality and potency guarantee. Enjoy!