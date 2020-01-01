Established in Los Angeles, Brass Knuckles™ is the industry leader in Super Premium CO2 extracted cannabis oil products. Renowned for our fire grams and oil cartridges that are known for flavor and potency, we absolutely deliver when it comes to providing you with top shelf product and ending prohibition. Real Purity. Real Integrity. No Nonsense. No Bullshit. Whether it's concentrates, cartridges, or batteries, one thing is absolutely clear: Brass Knuckles ain’t fucking around. Our aim is to speak to true concentrate connoisseurs by mastering the art of extraction, exclusively using top-shelf cannabis strains. All of our products are lab tested to ensure delivery of the highest-quality products to patients. Available in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid, we work exclusively with top strains including Skywalker OG, Gelato, Gorilla Glue, Cookies, Strawberry Cough, Jack Herer, and more. Brass Knuckles cartridges offer a full gram of super premium concentrate for the ultimate flavor experience and the most potent THC available. 510 thread and made with superior Quartz, our cartridges are in a class all their own -- see for yourself.