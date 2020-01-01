Braveheart grew up in Central California between Fresno and Santa Cruz. His father was a phenomenal horticulturist and taught Braveheart about plant health at a very young age. Braveheart took an interest in plants and the rest is history. Through the years of trials and tribulations in growing cannabis, he has perfected his technique and is now an award winning cannabis grower. Braveheart has made Oregon his home in these past 11 years. He is happily married and has three awesome boys. He believes that family comes first and in giving to the community. He gives his medical patients free medicine. He finds time to give grow classes at local dispensaries and he is always happy to help patients in need. He has spent the last five years teaching others about his techniques. With his techniques Braveheart provides the Oregon Community with pure clean cannabis. He takes the utmost pride in growing in a clean facility and uses the best products on the market today that highlight the plants assets. Braveheart works hands on directly with four major companies that create and manufacture their products right here in the United States. He believes in working with local and U.S. based companies only and for him loyalty is number one. He is loyal to to his community, his patients, his nutrients, and most importantly devoted to the plant health. The companies he works directly with are Nectar for the Gods, Organics Alive, Microbe Life, and Dragonfly Earth Medicine. Nectar for the Gods is an Organic nutrient line that focuses on plant health to help produce exceptional flavor and quality. Organics Alive is bringing the biology back into roots with their sustainable products . Microbe Life prides itself in providing sustainable natural products as well. Dragonfly Medicine is dedicated to pure organics, blending powerful herbs, mushrooms, mycelium and beneficial microbes to provide healing to plants. It is a combination of great technique, elite genetics and exceptional nutrients that Braveheart is able to do what he does. He grows some of the most potent and flavorful strains on the market today. He is best known for his “Starkiller OG” from Rare Dankness Seeds with which he won the 2014 First Place U.S. Hybrid High Times Cup. Another one of his favorite strains is “The Nubia.” The Nubia is a high CBD strain from Freeborn Selections with which he won 2nd place in the 2015 Denver U.S. Cup CBD category. He also grows strains from Crockett Family Farms/DNA genetics.