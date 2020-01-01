 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Breez

About this product

Meet the new nightcap. Each Berry Nighttime mint contains a precise blend of CBD, THC and CBN to support your daily unwind. These gentle, micro-dose mints are friendly for new consumers and also tasty enough to take a few if you prefer a higher dose.

About this brand

