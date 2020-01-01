1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Meet the new nightcap. Each Berry Nighttime mint contains a precise blend of CBD, THC and CBN to support your daily unwind. These gentle, micro-dose mints are friendly for new consumers and also tasty enough to take a few if you prefer a higher dose.
Be the first to review this product.