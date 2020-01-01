 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Citrus CBD Mint Tin 100mg 20-pack

Citrus CBD Mint Tin 100mg 20-pack

by Breez

Write a review
Breez Edibles Candy Citrus CBD Mint Tin 100mg 20-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Enjoy the benefits of cannabis without feeling high. Inspired by the California sunshine, our CBD-rich mints are made with real organic orange oil and 5 MG CBD each from full-spectrum cannabis extract for a little bit of bliss anytime, anyplace.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Breez Logo