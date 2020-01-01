1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Enjoy the benefits of cannabis without feeling high. Each spray of this CBD-rich tincture contains 5 MG THC from full-spectrum cannabis extract. Packaged in a pharmaceutical-grade locking bottle with a 130-microliter metered spray pump to accurately measure each serving. 100 sprays per bottle.
Be the first to review this product.