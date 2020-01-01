 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sativa Infused West Coast Roast Coffee - 3 Pods per Box, 25 mg per Pod

by Brewbudz by Cannabiniers

$28.00MSRP

About this product

Cannabiniers’ Flower Based Edibles provide consumers a natural, safe and chemical free means to ingest cannabis and the natural compounds that are present within cannabis. Flower Based Edibles utilize a natural extraction agent that binds with and emulsifies cannabinoids and terpenes during the brewing process. Through our natural and patented extraction process, Brewbudz can deliver consumers the whole plant benefit which include terpenes, flavonoids and cannabinoids which research has identified as supportive to the entourage effect. Brewbudz works with all Keurig® and Keurig 2.0® brewers, and as a Flower Based Edible, Brewbudz will not introduce oils that can build up within a brewer and obstruct the brewing process.

About this brand

Cannabiniers offers Brewbudz, the world’s first Flower-Based-Edible delivered in a patented 100% compostable single-brew pod. Cannabis consumers can now experience their favorite coffee & tea, infused with cannabis, offering the same great taste and convenience of a single-brew product in an environmentally beneficial platform. Our 100% compostable pod is compatible with all K-Cup® and K-Cup® 2.0 style brewers and is designed to return to the land – not a landfill. Once brewed, Brewbudz offers a cannabis infused beverage that is virtually absent of cannabis odor and taste, while delivering the entourage effect in a safe, natural, lifestyle integrated platform; representing a healthy choice. Brewbudz delivers a high quality beverage experience, that combines rapid onset with sustained delivery, absent of any evident signs of cannabis use. Cannabis consumers can now enjoy Brewbudz socially or discretely, with the added benefit of peace of mind. Lets get into some more details!