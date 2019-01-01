Brist was created, not by convenience, but by necessity. In 2010, we entered into the textile industry as a small private label that grew into a lifestyle brand sold by national retailers. As we attempted to grow, we realized that the manufacturing industry had one standard: massive order minimums with no regard for over-production and no room for small brands like us. Like many small businesses, we were constrained by the outdated textile industry that didn’t adhere to our needs. But instead of giving up when we couldn’t meet the order minimums, we chose to challenge the status quo and revolutionize the way companies design, manufacture, and receive products, regardless of their size. At Brist we believe in the idea of creating sustainable supply chains. By committing to quick turnaround times and low minimum orders we reduce excess waste allowing us to focus on high customization and private label design while at the same time giving companies what they need when they need it. From start to finish, Brist provides our clients with garment design, cut and sew manufacturing, e-commerce, warehousing & fulfillment. Brist is changing the textile industry one garment at a time and we invite companies small and large to be a part of our journey to weave together a more sustainable future.