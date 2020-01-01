 Loading…

  Ringo's Gift Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Ringo's Gift Cartridge 0.5g

by Brite Labs

About this product

About this strain

Ringo's Gift

Ringo's Gift
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Ringo’s Gift is a high-CBD strain that crosses Harle-Tsu and ACDC. It is named for the late Lawrence Ringo, a cannabis activist and CBD pioneer. Ringo’s Gift comes in several different phenotypes and ratios. The first of which is a “one-for-one” strain, meaning it has an equal ratio of CBD to THC, but Ringo's Gift has seen ratios as steep at 24:1 CBD/THC. This strain has become a favorite in the cannabis clubs of Barcelona, providing a mellow mix of cerebral activity and soothing, full-body relaxation without the “couch lock” effect.

About this brand

Brite Labs Logo
Brite Labs is a California medical cannabis collective making pure supercritical CO2 extracts on behalf of our member-patients. Our extracts stand out for their scientifically designed mix of purity, potency, and flavor.