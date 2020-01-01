 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Superglue Pax Pod 0.5g

by Brite Labs

Superglue Pax Pod 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Superglue

Superglue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Superglue is an indica-leaning hybrid strain that produces a functional and relaxing high to the mind and body. Smelling of pine and a sweet caramel aroma, this strain is bred by Seedism Seeds. Superglue is made by crossing Afghani and Northern Light. Those who enjoy Superglue say it relaxes you while still leaving you functional and energetic enough for social activities or even a productive afternoon.

About this brand

Brite Labs Logo
Brite Labs is a California medical cannabis collective making pure supercritical CO2 extracts on behalf of our member-patients. Our extracts stand out for their scientifically designed mix of purity, potency, and flavor.