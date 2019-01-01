About this product
All natural, organically produced top shelf Indica and Sativa strains were carefully dry sifted to produce this solventless premium Kief. A gorgeous fluffy goldenrod yellow, enjoy the decadent terpenes of our artisanal concentrate, always packaged in 100% recyclable materials for the environmentally conscious consumer.
About this strain
Bubble Gum
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.