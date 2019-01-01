 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Champagne Kush

Write a review
About this product

Born of Hash Plant and Burmese Kush, this Indica Dominant Hybrid has a skunky champagne flavor with smooth grape undertones, and offers a variety attributes suited to different tastes. Effects: Relaxed, euphoric, creative, giggly and sleepy. Broken J 420's Artisanal Craft Cannabis: Committed to Quality & Sustainability in everything we do.

Champagne Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that offers a variety of attributes suited to different tastes and ailments. With a pleasant and palpable weight on the limbs coupled with a heady, thoughtful mind, this strain adapts to the consumer’s needs with dosage. On the lighter end, expect a headier trip with mood enhancing effects that generally lead to a sense of well-being. But with continued consumption, this strain can lead to a weighted body and mind that feels meditative at its core.    

About this brand

Broken J 420 Artisanal Organic Cannabis Products Logo
Artisan crafters of organic + sustainable cannabis products for the environmentally conscious consumer. Our eco & bio friendly means, methods, materials, products & packaging = Washington's Kindest Kind! #KeepItEvergreen and #SupportLocalCannabis, when you buy from Broken J 420, your $ stays in Washington's economy.