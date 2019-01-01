About this product
Born of Cinderella 99 and Vortex, this 100% Sativa has a bold & tangy citrus piquancy grounded by mellow earthy undertones and is enjoyed by consumers for its ability to improve mood. Effects: Happy, focused, euphoric, energetic, creative. Broken J 420's Artisanal Craft Cannabis: Committed to Quality & Sustainability in everything we do.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Cinex
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
About this brand
Broken J 420 Artisanal Organic Cannabis Products
Artisan crafters of organic + sustainable cannabis products for the environmentally conscious consumer. Our eco & bio friendly means, methods, materials, products & packaging = Washington's Kindest Kind! #KeepItEvergreen and #SupportLocalCannabis, when you buy from Broken J 420, your $ stays in Washington's economy.