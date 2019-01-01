 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cinex

by Broken J 420 Artisanal Organic Cannabis Products

Born of Cinderella 99 and Vortex, this 100% Sativa has a bold & tangy citrus piquancy grounded by mellow earthy undertones and is enjoyed by consumers for its ability to improve mood. Effects: Happy, focused, euphoric, energetic, creative. Broken J 420's Artisanal Craft Cannabis: Committed to Quality & Sustainability in everything we do.

  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Cinex, a hybrid of parents Cinderella 99 and Vortex, has a mixture of flavors ranging from sweet citrus to earthy skunk. The effects are clear-headed and uplifting, perfect for building a positive mindset and stimulating creative energy. Consumers enjoy Cinex for its ability to improve mood.

About this brand

Artisan crafters of organic + sustainable cannabis products for the environmentally conscious consumer. Our eco & bio friendly means, methods, materials, products & packaging = Washington's Kindest Kind! #KeepItEvergreen and #SupportLocalCannabis, when you buy from Broken J 420, your $ stays in Washington's economy.