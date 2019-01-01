About this product

Born of Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush, this Indica Dominant Hybrid has a citrus grape flavor with a hash and pine finish and became legendary among California dispensaries in 2005, for its high THC content and unusual flavor and terpene profile. Effects: Relaxed, happy sleepy, euphoric, uplifted. Broken J 420's Artisanal Craft Cannabis: Committed to Quality & Sustainability in everything we do.