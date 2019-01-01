 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
God's Gift

by Broken J 420 Artisanal Organic Cannabis Products

About this product

Born of Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush, this Indica Dominant Hybrid has a citrus grape flavor with a hash and pine finish and became legendary among California dispensaries in 2005, for its high THC content and unusual flavor and terpene profile. Effects: Relaxed, happy sleepy, euphoric, uplifted. Broken J 420's Artisanal Craft Cannabis: Committed to Quality & Sustainability in everything we do.

About this strain

God's Gift

God's Gift
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

About this brand

Artisan crafters of organic + sustainable cannabis products for the environmentally conscious consumer. Our eco & bio friendly means, methods, materials, products & packaging = Washington's Kindest Kind! #KeepItEvergreen and #SupportLocalCannabis, when you buy from Broken J 420, your $ stays in Washington's economy.