Born of Pineapple and Master Kush Strains, the original breeder for this gem is unknown. An Indica Dominant Hybrid, this Pineapple Kush has delightfully sweet earthy undercurrents with a melodious pineapple finish. While Leafly says this strain has a THC content of up to 15%, ours tested much higher! (You can thank our living soils for this gift). Provides a cerebral buzz with a light body sensation after about 15 minutes. Effects: Happy, relaxed, euphoric, uplifted, giggly. Broken J 420's Artisanal Craft Cannabis: Committed to Quality & Sustainability in everything we do.
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Pineapple Kush marijuana strain has an aroma of pineapple with accents of caramel and butter. The flavor is described as a subtle sweet pineapple taste with a mint undertone. While the breeder of this strain is unknown, its parents are Pineapple and Master Kush. The buds are brown/green in color and covered with amber crystals. The buzz is commonly described as cerebral, with a light body sensation.