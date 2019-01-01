 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pineapple Kush

by Broken J 420 Artisanal Organic Cannabis Products

About this product

Born of Pineapple and Master Kush Strains, the original breeder for this gem is unknown. An Indica Dominant Hybrid, this Pineapple Kush has delightfully sweet earthy undercurrents with a melodious pineapple finish. While Leafly says this strain has a THC content of up to 15%, ours tested much higher! (You can thank our living soils for this gift). Provides a cerebral buzz with a light body sensation after about 15 minutes. Effects: Happy, relaxed, euphoric, uplifted, giggly. Broken J 420's Artisanal Craft Cannabis: Committed to Quality & Sustainability in everything we do.

About this strain

Pineapple Kush

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple Kush marijuana strain has an aroma of pineapple with accents of caramel and butter. The flavor is described as a subtle sweet pineapple taste with a mint undertone. While the breeder of this strain is unknown, its parents are Pineapple and Master Kush. The buds are brown/green in color and covered with amber crystals. The buzz is commonly described as cerebral, with a light body sensation.

About this brand

Artisan crafters of organic + sustainable cannabis products for the environmentally conscious consumer. Our eco & bio friendly means, methods, materials, products & packaging = Washington's Kindest Kind! #KeepItEvergreen and #SupportLocalCannabis, when you buy from Broken J 420, your $ stays in Washington's economy.