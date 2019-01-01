About this product
Born of Strawberry Fields and Haze Strains, Strawberry Cough has a sweet strawberry flavor with a creamy finish! Considered to be THE perfect 100% Pure Sativa strain for flavor & aroma cannabis connoisseurs, its smell transports you to strawberry fields and its taste is just as spellbinding! As one of Leafly Staff Picks' 'Best Tasting Cannabis Strains', enjoyment by all is assured! Effects: Happy, euphoric, energetic, uplifted, creative. Broken J 420's Artisanal Craft Cannabis: Committed to Quality & Sustainability in everything we do.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.