Strawberry Cough

by Broken J 420 Artisanal Organic Cannabis Products

About this product

Born of Strawberry Fields and Haze Strains, Strawberry Cough has a sweet strawberry flavor with a creamy finish! Considered to be THE perfect 100% Pure Sativa strain for flavor & aroma cannabis connoisseurs, its smell transports you to strawberry fields and its taste is just as spellbinding! As one of Leafly Staff Picks' 'Best Tasting Cannabis Strains', enjoyment by all is assured! Effects: Happy, euphoric, energetic, uplifted, creative. Broken J 420's Artisanal Craft Cannabis: Committed to Quality & Sustainability in everything we do.

About this strain

Strawberry Cough

Strawberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent strain with mysterious genetic origins. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.

About this brand

Artisan crafters of organic + sustainable cannabis products for the environmentally conscious consumer. Our eco & bio friendly means, methods, materials, products & packaging = Washington's Kindest Kind! #KeepItEvergreen and #SupportLocalCannabis, when you buy from Broken J 420, your $ stays in Washington's economy.