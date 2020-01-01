 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Bob Saget 3-Pack Pre-rolls

by Brotherly Love

Sativa-dominant with a slow burn and great flavor. Each pack contains THREE 0.5gram pre-rolled joints, made to order and hand-rolled for the highest quality! Our Premium Pre-rolls are 100% organic, right down to the papers they are rolled in. We take great pride in both the quality of our flower and the health of our planet. Through the use of regenerative farming methods, we are not only producing clean and healthy cannabis for our customers but we are also regenerating and healing the land around us. Thats what we call "getting two birds stoned at once!"

We are two brothers from Philly who had a simple goal: to grow the cleanest and best tasting cannabis possible, free of chemicals and heavy metals. At Brotherly Love, we use regenerative and beyond organic practices to cultivate not just cannabis, but the entire ecosystem around it as we strive to create a completely closed-loop, fully sustainable farm. We also partner with nonprofits and grassroots organizations that share our belief in social equality. We stand for making a positive change in the world with our conscious cannabis business, and we thank you for participating in the journey.