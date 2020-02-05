 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Horchata Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

Horchata Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

by Brotherly Love

Brotherly Love Cannabis Pre-rolls Horchata Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

About this brand

We are two brothers from Philly who had a simple goal: to grow the cleanest and best tasting cannabis possible, free of chemicals and heavy metals. At Brotherly Love, we use regenerative and beyond organic practices to cultivate not just cannabis, but the entire ecosystem around it as we strive to create a completely closed-loop, fully sustainable farm. We also partner with nonprofits and grassroots organizations that share our belief in social equality. We stand for making a positive change in the world with our conscious cannabis business, and we thank you for participating in the journey.