Future #1
Future #1
Buckeye Relief
Future #1
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Coming from Anesia Seeds, Future #1 crosses Original Glue and Starfighter. This potent strain offers a delicious pineapple, citrus, and mango terpene profile. Future #1 offers a more euphoric and functional high that allows for creative expression, daydreaming, and insightful conversation.
