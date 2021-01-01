 Loading…

Hybrid

Future #1

by Buckeye Relief

Buckeye Relief Cannabis Flower Future #1

Future #1

Future #1
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Coming from Anesia Seeds, Future #1 crosses Original Glue and Starfighter. This potent strain offers a delicious pineapple, citrus, and mango terpene profile. Future #1 offers a more euphoric and functional high that allows for creative expression, daydreaming, and insightful conversation.

