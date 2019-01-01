About this product
“The Ultimate Cannabis Sampling Table”™ People say “I want an Apple® store look.” Our designers went above that standard and proudly say “Be more than an Apple® Store.” with the 4SQUARE™ cannabis sampling table! Features: Built in illuminated glass security showcases with remote dimming. 16 Pod stations (group locked for easy store control). Locking and fixed iPad holders for inventory browsing. (optional) Dimmable LED gooseneck examination lights. (optional) Choice of laminate finishes. Choice of leg design Standard size: 48” long x 48” wide x 42” tall Call our Design Team (916.858.2000 ext. 104) to discuss finish options and obtain a quote.
