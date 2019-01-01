 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. 4SQUARE Sampling Table™

4SQUARE Sampling Table™

by Bud Bar Displays™

About this product

“The Ultimate Cannabis Sampling Table”™ People say “I want an Apple® store look.” Our designers went above that standard and proudly say “Be more than an Apple® Store.” with the 4SQUARE™ cannabis sampling table! Features: Built in illuminated glass security showcases with remote dimming. 16 Pod stations (group locked for easy store control). Locking and fixed iPad holders for inventory browsing. (optional) Dimmable LED gooseneck examination lights. (optional) Choice of laminate finishes. Choice of leg design Standard size: 48” long x 48” wide x 42” tall Call our Design Team (916.858.2000 ext. 104) to discuss finish options and obtain a quote.

About this brand

Bud Bar Displays™ Logo
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .