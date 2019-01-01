About this product

The ‘Gold Standard’ of Design and Function for cannabis sales. AshesTM has been rated by professional budtenders as the most efficient counter from which to operate. Featuring a double-height display case with LED surround lighting and expansive storage drawers capable of handling an entire inventory of products. Completely Customized for You! We take the stress out of designing and manufacturing your counters…and make it easy! Send us your rough or formal floor-plan showing your envisioned counter and display case layout. Our store fixture designers will contact you to assist in selecting the counter and showcase components that match your floor-plan. We will send you links to a wide variety of beautiful finishes (including laminates, woods and metals) and have samples of your favorites sent to you for final selection. We will quote your project. After you place your order, we will send renderings for approval or changes needed. Once final approval is received, we will provide a completion schedule and get to work! For projects that need to be crated and shipped, the counters have casters attached and the shipping crate doors double as ramps. Roll the counter(s) into the final location(s) and follow the set-up guide which includes the hardware and tools needed to make your set-up easy. We make Gorgeous Display Fixtures…ready for business! Cost: Determined by fixture style and design detail choices. Call our Design Team (916.858.2000 ext. 104) to discuss fixture style and design detail choices and obtain a quote. Dimensions: 94″W x 22 1/4″D x 41″H