 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Bud Bar Cabinet™

Bud Bar Cabinet™

by Bud Bar Displays™

Write a review
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Bud Bar Cabinet™
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Bud Bar Cabinet™
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Bud Bar Cabinet™

Buy Here

About this product

Professionally display all of your products in a very attractive and efficient unit. The Bud Bar Cabinet™ is our premium cannabis display case. The cabinet is constructed using beautiful 1/2″ glass green acrylic side panels, all tempered glass components are beveled and polished. Designed specifically for our pods’s, the cabinet features 3 tiered levels for display. The lighted counter pedestal uses LED light modules which produce virtually no heat.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bud Bar Displays™ Logo
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .