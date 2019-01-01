 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Security Tether Bar™

Security Tether Bar™

by Bud Bar Displays™

Write a review
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Security Tether Bar™
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Security Tether Bar™
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Security Tether Bar™
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Security Tether Bar™
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Security Tether Bar™

Buy Here

About this product

“Your solution to easily locking sample containers on display.” 24” wide Tether Security Bar™ secures 5 Pods. Uses any Bud Bar Pod designs Dual locks secure tether drawer for easy Pod management Tether drawer unlocks from bar making transport to backroom vault easy and organized Adjustable tether ‘collar’ for slack control Tethers are made with aircraft grade SS cable and vinyl coated for smooth movement Mounting tab for securing to counter using screws or mounting tape Finishes; Matte Black or Matte White Acrylic or choose from selected laminates (inquire) Dimensions: 24” wide x 2.25” high x 3” deep. Materials: Matte Black Acrylic, Matte White Acrylic, or Laminate Finish *NOTE: Pods/Goblets ARE NOT INCLUDED Related products

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bud Bar Displays™ Logo
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .