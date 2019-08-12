 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Bud Pod™

by Bud Bar Displays™

“The Next Generation in Sample Pods” Seals airtight to prolong freshness Specially designed ‘Bud Post’ allows you to ‘Float that Choice Bud’ inside the Pod avoiding damage to the trichomes. In addition, it places the bud in the perfect position in the container for magnified viewing. Aroma Hole Area allows for a large movement of air exchange inside the container to obtain the strains full aroma. Aroma Plug seals the holes at the top of the container snugly to help maintain freshness. Bud Pods are designed for ‘Tether Ready’ use. Order the optional tether’s now…or later. To meet various State’s guidelines for sample compliance, we offer Anti-Tamper Security Seals (sold separately). The seal can be customized with your LOGO. The seals lay flat around the circumference of the Pod for a clean appearance. A card Holder is built-in to the Bud Pod’s design. Place description cards back-to-back at the top of the container, allowing your budtenders to have their own ‘cheat sheet’!

5.01

cherylsmith

Perfect sample container for showing off big nug's, my customers love the sniff area and the magnifier, really helps sell my top shelf strains.

About this brand

Bud Bar Displays™ Logo
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .