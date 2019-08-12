About this product

“The Next Generation in Sample Pods” Seals airtight to prolong freshness Specially designed ‘Bud Post’ allows you to ‘Float that Choice Bud’ inside the Pod avoiding damage to the trichomes. In addition, it places the bud in the perfect position in the container for magnified viewing. Aroma Hole Area allows for a large movement of air exchange inside the container to obtain the strains full aroma. Aroma Plug seals the holes at the top of the container snugly to help maintain freshness. Bud Pods are designed for ‘Tether Ready’ use. Order the optional tether’s now…or later. To meet various State’s guidelines for sample compliance, we offer Anti-Tamper Security Seals (sold separately). The seal can be customized with your LOGO. The seals lay flat around the circumference of the Pod for a clean appearance. A card Holder is built-in to the Bud Pod’s design. Place description cards back-to-back at the top of the container, allowing your budtenders to have their own ‘cheat sheet’!