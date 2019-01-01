About this product

Concentrates Display Easel for Bud Pod Cabinet BudBar Displays 8 Spot Concentrate Easel Marijuana Container Designed to display the many forms of concentrate medicine attractively and efficiently. These display easels fit perfectly in our Bud-Pod© Cabinet, right alongside the Bud Pods©. The triangular shelf bars are designed to hold assorted diameters of Sili’Pods™ and keeps them from rolling. The Concentrates Display Easels have the same convenient access knob on the back to make handling the easel in and out of the cabinet easy. Dimensions: 4.5” high x 6.5” wide. (Sili’Pods™ not included)