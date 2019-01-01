 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cone Display

Cone Display The Perfect Way to Display Pre-Rolls in Cone Tubes. The Cone Display organizes your cones and creates an appealing look that helps increase sales. Order with or without sign holder. Features: Sign holder holds a 5 ½” tall x 6 ¼” wide paper, allowing you to create your own sales information. Tube holes are 5⁄8” and hold all standard cone style containers. Standard display holds 24 tubes. (cone tubes are sold separately).

A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .