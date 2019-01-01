About this product

Hundreds of standard laminate finishes Powder coated steel legs, to your finish LED lighted top and info marquee, w/ dimmer. Security tethers Standard size: 72″ long x 24″ wide x 38″ tall Other sizes, styles and finishes per request Crating and freight cost additional Be more than an Apple® Store. Design an atmosphere for shopping freedom! Allows for secure customer browsing with the use of tethers Large sign pockets for extensive, detailed strain information Dimmable cool white 6000K LED lighting for appealing illumination Let our design dept. create the perfect tables to your specific look Design possibilities are endless! Call our Design Team (916.858.2000 ext. 104) to discuss finish options and obtain a quote. Save Big on quantities of tables! Standard dimensions: 72” long x 24” wide x 38” tall Standard design allows for 16 total Pod stations and accommodates either Bud Pod™ or Bud Goblet™.