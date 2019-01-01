 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Gimbal Pod™

Gimbal Pod™

by Bud Bar Displays™

Each Gimbal Pod™ features its own security tether ‘Drawer’ that unlocks and detaches from the stationary ‘Home Box’. The ‘Home Box’ remains secured to your table or counter making night close-ups and nug changes quick and easy. When the ‘Drawer’ is locked into the ‘Home Box’, the Gimbal Pod™ rests on its pedestal at the perfect viewing angle. As the gimbal cup is lifted from the pedestal, the security tether feeds out 3’ of cable which allows customer freedom to view, smell, & enjoy! Use the Gimbal Pod™ sign holder for providing the information needed to help with your customers purchasing selection. Overall Dimensions: 4” wide x 3¾” deep x 5½” high.

A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .