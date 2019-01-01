About this product

Designed as an economical, space-saving alternative to our large counter top cabinets, the Highlight Displays™ were created to fit any of our Sample Pods and are perfectly suited for all products you wish to keep under budtender control. The Highlight Displays™ are also the perfect portable displays for all your Cannabis Shows & Expos! Features: Available in 3 sizes; (the height and depth remain the same, only the width changes). Signage: The displays include a removable white styrene sign-blank or we can imprint your artwork for you (see details below). Shelves: The display sides are pre-drilled and include supports to accommodate 2 removable shelves (included). Open Back or Locking Door: Choose between an open back design or a locking door.