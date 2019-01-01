 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Highlight Displays™

Highlight Displays™

by Bud Bar Displays™

Write a review
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Highlight Displays™
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Highlight Displays™
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Highlight Displays™
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Highlight Displays™
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Highlight Displays™

Buy Here

About this product

Designed as an economical, space-saving alternative to our large counter top cabinets, the Highlight Displays™ were created to fit any of our Sample Pods and are perfectly suited for all products you wish to keep under budtender control. The Highlight Displays™ are also the perfect portable displays for all your Cannabis Shows & Expos! Features: Available in 3 sizes; (the height and depth remain the same, only the width changes). Signage: The displays include a removable white styrene sign-blank or we can imprint your artwork for you (see details below). Shelves: The display sides are pre-drilled and include supports to accommodate 2 removable shelves (included). Open Back or Locking Door: Choose between an open back design or a locking door.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bud Bar Displays™ Logo
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .