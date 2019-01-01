About this product
Large card area (3-1/2” x 5”), for laying out your comprehensive strain information. The Incline Display is designed with a pocket that holds the Removable Canna-Pod™ allowing your strain card and Pod to be displayed at the perfect viewing angle. Cost includes Stand and Canna-Pod™ Overall dimensions: 5” wide x 8-1/2” depth x 4” tall (including Pod height). Pod Dimensions: 3 ½” Diameter by 2 5/16” H
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .