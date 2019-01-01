About this product

Full budtender inventory control is made easy for professional dispensaries and shops. Our inventory cart organizes an enormous amount of products that would usually be placed in drawers or baskets and shared by various budtenders making tracking of inventory more difficult than necessary. The same proven system used in banks has been improved on with our Inventory Carts. Assigning 1 cart to 1 budtender creates inventory responsibility. Clear Front Panels for quick product location Adjustable Drawer Dividers for various size products Easy Rolling from safe room to sales ﬂoor Locking Wheels Each drawer includes a master card pocket for customized identification Have your logo added for a customized look Available in Black or White, all Drawers Fronts are Clear Designed to ﬁt perfectly under counters Dimensions: 34” tall x 41” wide x 20” deep