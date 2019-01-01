 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Inventory Cart

Inventory Cart

by Bud Bar Displays™

Write a review
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Inventory Cart
Bud Bar Displays™ Storage Flower Storage Inventory Cart

Buy Here

About this product

Full budtender inventory control is made easy for professional dispensaries and shops. Our inventory cart organizes an enormous amount of products that would usually be placed in drawers or baskets and shared by various budtenders making tracking of inventory more difficult than necessary. The same proven system used in banks has been improved on with our Inventory Carts. Assigning 1 cart to 1 budtender creates inventory responsibility. Clear Front Panels for quick product location Adjustable Drawer Dividers for various size products Easy Rolling from safe room to sales ﬂoor Locking Wheels Each drawer includes a master card pocket for customized identification Have your logo added for a customized look Available in Black or White, all Drawers Fronts are Clear Designed to ﬁt perfectly under counters Dimensions: 34” tall x 41” wide x 20” deep

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Bud Bar Displays™ Logo
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .