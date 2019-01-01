About this product
Perfect viewing angle and LED lighting along with business card size pockets allow you to use your own jars and create your own insert cards with all the strains information. The ‘no roll’ stops keep your jars lined up with the informational sign pockets directly in front. Accommodates jars up to 4” diameter Optional multi-level design available, contact us for details.
About this brand
Bud Bar Displays™
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .