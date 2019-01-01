About this product
Nitrogen Can-Nabis Display is the perfect way to display the nitrogen cans. Aluminum spanner rods are positioned between glass-green panels giving an elegant product appeal. Can-Nabis Display accommodates 2” to 3” diameter cans (NOTE: WE CAN CUSTOMIZE TO ACCOMMODATE DIFFERENT DIAMETERS). Let us laser etch your logo on your displays! (Call for details.) Footprint: 7.5” wide x 11” tall x 5.5” deep
Bud Bar Displays™
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .