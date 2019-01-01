About this product
The Optional Display Stand for the Canna-Pod™ provides versatility by combining a stand that includes an information area, an inset ring for holding the Canna-Pod™ securely while moving the stand from showcase to counter and a knob for ease of handling. When placed for presentation, the Canna-Pod™ is then removable for customer handling and inspection.
Bud Bar Displays™
A COMPLETE CONTAINER DISPLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND CANNABIS SHOPS. The Bud Bar Display product line was created exclusively for the cannabis industry. A division of All Plastic Corporation, we’re an award-winning store fixture designer and manufacturer with more than 25 years of experience in the display industry. We create displays and containers for major retailers as well as small businesses Worldwide .