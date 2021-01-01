 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Storage
  4. Concentrate storage
  5. Puff-X Pod™

Puff-X Pod™

by Bud Bar Displays®

Write a review
Bud Bar Displays® Storage Concentrate Storage Puff-X Pod™
Bud Bar Displays® Storage Concentrate Storage Puff-X Pod™
Bud Bar Displays® Storage Concentrate Storage Puff-X Pod™
Bud Bar Displays® Storage Concentrate Storage Puff-X Pod™

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Our popular Puffer Pod® has been fitted with a Platinum Silicone Liner for sampling your array of extracts which are normally difficult to display for customer engagement and enjoyment. The silicone liner was designed with a rim around the perimeter to help contain even your lower viscosity concentrates. Quickly depress the ‘puff button’ and the micro-aroma holes will deliver a wonderful aromatic sample, after which your customer may look through the magnifier and marvel at the beauty they see. The Puff-X Pod™ is Tether Ready.

About this brand

Bud Bar Displays® Logo
CONTAINERS & COMPLETE DISPLAYS SYSTEMS DESIGNED EXCLUSIVELY FOR MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES, CANNABIS SHOPS, AND CBD STORES. We manufacture containers and complete display systems for cannabis shops, medical marijuana dispensaries, and CBD Stores which are designed to keep the flower and concentrates suitably fresh while on display. Many of the containers have been specially designed to incorporate humidity control packs to maintain the desired level of humidity. We Ship Worldwide.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review